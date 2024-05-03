Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This entertainment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.   


