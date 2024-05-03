We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus
Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX - Free Report) : This entertainment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote
SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.