Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) : This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

SIGA Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.64 compared with 20.32 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.69 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC - Free Report) : This diversified healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.41 compared with 20.32 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


