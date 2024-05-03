Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dycom Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.82 comparedwith 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Dycom Industries, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

