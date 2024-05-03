See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:
Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY - Free Report) : This specialty contracting company carries seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Dycom Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.82 comparedwith 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.30 compared with 0.58 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc. has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
