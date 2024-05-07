Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of games and toys, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Yelp (YELP - Free Report) : This website which is engaged in providing information through online community offering social networking, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days

Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) : This company which, is primarily engaged in the production of fabricated metal products, metal and concrete pole and tower structures and mechanized irrigation systems in the United States and abroad, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 day.

Carpenter Technology (CRS - Free Report) : This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Leidos(LDOS - Free Report) : This company which, is a global science and technology leader that serves the defence, intelligence, civil and health markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

