Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Hasbro (HAS - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of games and toys, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO - Free Report) : This community bank which provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

