See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 7th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 7th:
United Therapeutics (UTHR - Free Report) : This company, which is engaged in research and development efforts to increase the supply of transplantable organs and tissues through regenerative medicine and organ manufacturing, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus
United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote
United Therapeutics has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.99 compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
United Therapeutics Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
United Therapeutics Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote
Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX - Free Report) : This company which manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Northwest Pipe Company Price and Consensus
Northwest Pipe Company price-consensus-chart | Northwest Pipe Company Quote
Northwest Pipe Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.14 compared with 20.76 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Northwest Pipe Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Northwest Pipe Company pe-ratio-ttm | Northwest Pipe Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.