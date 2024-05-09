Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Allstate (ALL - Free Report) : This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

1st Source (SRCE - Free Report) : This bank holding company which, offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

General Motors (GM - Free Report) : This company which, is one of the world’s largest automakers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers finance insurance transportation