Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Luxfer (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials technology company which specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) : This third-party logistics company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
