Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:

Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Gray Television, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Luxfer (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials technology company which specializes in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW - Free Report) : This third-party logistics company which provides freight transportation services and logistic solutions to companies across a range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Price and Consensus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. price-consensus-chart | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) - free report >>

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary dividend-yield transportation