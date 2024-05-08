See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 8th:
Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.59 compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Quanex Building Products (NX - Free Report) : This company which is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
Quanex Building Products has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.45 compared with 29.50 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This food company in Brazil which is focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.5% over the last 60 days.
BRF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.0 compared with 35.8 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.