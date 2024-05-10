See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:
Northrim BanCorp (NRIM - Free Report) : This company which is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Allstate (ALL - Free Report) : This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Allstate’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) : This company which is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
MasTec’s shares gained 43.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
