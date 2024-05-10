Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 9th:

Northrim BanCorp (NRIM - Free Report) : This company which is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp’s shares gained 6.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Allstate (ALL - Free Report) : This company which is the third-largest property-casualty (P&C) insurer and the largest publicly-held personal lines carrier in the U.S, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Allstate’s shares gained 7.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

MasTec (MTZ - Free Report) : This company which is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MasTec’s shares gained 43.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

