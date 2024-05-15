We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Petroleum Corporation Quote
Harmony Gold (HMY - Free Report) : This company which, conducts underground and surface gold mining and also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Price and Consensus
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited price-consensus-chart | Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Quote
Mission Produce (AVO - Free Report) : This company which sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Mission Produce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Mission Produce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mission Produce, Inc. Quote
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Itron (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and services company which is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus
Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.