New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

Harmony Gold (HMY - Free Report) : This company which, conducts underground and surface gold mining and also engaged in related activities such as exploration, processing, smelting and refining, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

Mission Produce (AVO - Free Report) : This company which sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 day.

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology and services company which is one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services to the utility and municipal sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


