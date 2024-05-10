Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:  

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.30 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.97 compared with 40.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

