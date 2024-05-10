See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 10th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
DXP Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.30 compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
DXP Enterprises, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) : This company which owns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.97 compared with 40.70 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brinker International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brinker International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote
Ardmore Shipping (ASC - Free Report) : This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus
Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote
Ardmore Shipping has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.88 compared with 12.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Ardmore Shipping Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.