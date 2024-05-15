We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Harte Hanks (HHS - Free Report) : This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG - Free Report) : This multi-boutique asset management company which focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies (SGC - Free Report) : This company which, manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) : This company which is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loan, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 day.
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.