Bull of the Day: Skechers (SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX Quick Quote SKX - Free Report) is riding high as its shoes are on trend worldwide. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expecting sales to hit a new record high for the year in 2024. Skechers makes a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. It sells its collections in 180 countries through department and specialty stores and direct-to-consumers through Skechers e-commerce sites and about 5,200 company- and third party owned- physical retail stores. Although headquartered in Southern California, it's a truly global company, with more than half of its total sales from the international business. A Record First Quarter On Apr 25, 2024, Skechers reported its first quarter results and beat on the Zacks Consensus by $0.23. Earnings were $1.33 versus the consensus of $1.10. It was the 6th consecutive earnings beat in a row. Sales jumped 12.5% to a record $2.3 billion from $2 billion a year ago. Direct-to-consumer was up 17% while wholesale rose 10%. International sales rose 15% while US domestic gained 8%. For the quarter, international sales represented 65% of total sales. All geographic regions were higher with growth rising 17% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 16% in Asia Pacific and 8% in the Americas. Domestic wholesale, which had lagged in the fourth quarter, returned to growth, rising 8% year-over-year. It's celebrity branding is driving sales including signature capsules with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. The comfort technology is also a catalyst as its Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins footwear has become the number one Skechers comfort technology product in most markets. Gross margin increased 360 basis points to 52.5%, primarily due to lower costs per unit, driven by lower freight costs and higher average selling prices. Inventory fell 10.8% to $1.36 billion, a decline of $164.8 million, from Dec 31, 2023. Raised Full Year Guidance After such a strong first quarter, it's not surprising that Skechers raised its full year earnings and sales guidance. For earnings, it raised the earnings to between $3.95 and $4.10 per share, that's up from the guidance it gave in Feb 2024 which was a range of $3.65 to $3.85. As a result, the analysts raised their estimates for 2024. 6 estimates have been revised higher over the last month, pushing the Zacks Consensus up to $4.02. That's earnings growth of 15.2% as the company made $3.49 last year. The analysts are bullish about the momentum sticking around too as 6 estimates were also revised higher for 2025 at the same time. The Zacks Consensus has jumped 13% to $4.55. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Shares at New All-Time Highs Shares of Skechers jumped after this latest earnings beat and continue to hit new all-time highs. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Skechers is still attractively valued, with a forward P/E of just 16.9.
It's also shareholder friendly. The company repurchased 1 million shares, for $60 million in the first quarter. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had $205.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program. For investors looking for a retailer with sales momentum, Skechers should be on your short list. [In full disclosure, Zacks Insider Trader currently owns shares of Skechers in its portfolio.]
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: Skechers (SKX)
Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX - Free Report) is riding high as its shoes are on trend worldwide. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is expecting sales to hit a new record high for the year in 2024.
Skechers makes a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. It sells its collections in 180 countries through department and specialty stores and direct-to-consumers through Skechers e-commerce sites and about 5,200 company- and third party owned- physical retail stores.
Although headquartered in Southern California, it's a truly global company, with more than half of its total sales from the international business.
A Record First Quarter
On Apr 25, 2024, Skechers reported its first quarter results and beat on the Zacks Consensus by $0.23. Earnings were $1.33 versus the consensus of $1.10.
It was the 6th consecutive earnings beat in a row.
Sales jumped 12.5% to a record $2.3 billion from $2 billion a year ago. Direct-to-consumer was up 17% while wholesale rose 10%.
International sales rose 15% while US domestic gained 8%. For the quarter, international sales represented 65% of total sales. All geographic regions were higher with growth rising 17% in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 16% in Asia Pacific and 8% in the Americas.
Domestic wholesale, which had lagged in the fourth quarter, returned to growth, rising 8% year-over-year.
It's celebrity branding is driving sales including signature capsules with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. The comfort technology is also a catalyst as its Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins footwear has become the number one Skechers comfort technology product in most markets.
Gross margin increased 360 basis points to 52.5%, primarily due to lower costs per unit, driven by lower freight costs and higher average selling prices.
Inventory fell 10.8% to $1.36 billion, a decline of $164.8 million, from Dec 31, 2023.
Raised Full Year Guidance
After such a strong first quarter, it's not surprising that Skechers raised its full year earnings and sales guidance.
For earnings, it raised the earnings to between $3.95 and $4.10 per share, that's up from the guidance it gave in Feb 2024 which was a range of $3.65 to $3.85.
As a result, the analysts raised their estimates for 2024. 6 estimates have been revised higher over the last month, pushing the Zacks Consensus up to $4.02.
That's earnings growth of 15.2% as the company made $3.49 last year.
The analysts are bullish about the momentum sticking around too as 6 estimates were also revised higher for 2025 at the same time. The Zacks Consensus has jumped 13% to $4.55.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares at New All-Time Highs
Shares of Skechers jumped after this latest earnings beat and continue to hit new all-time highs.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Skechers is still attractively valued, with a forward P/E of just 16.9.
It's also shareholder friendly. The company repurchased 1 million shares, for $60 million in the first quarter. As of Mar 31, 2024, it had $205.7 million remaining under the share repurchase program.
For investors looking for a retailer with sales momentum, Skechers should be on your short list.
[In full disclosure, Zacks Insider Trader currently owns shares of Skechers in its portfolio.]