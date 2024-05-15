Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawaii and on the U.S. Mainland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote

LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries Price and Consensus

LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)

LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

LCI Industries (LCII) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks dividend-yield finance transportation