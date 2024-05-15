See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings (ALEX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawaii and on the U.S. Mainland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. Quote
LCI Industries (LCII - Free Report) : This company which is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.
LCI Industries Price and Consensus
LCI Industries price-consensus-chart | LCI Industries Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
LCI Industries Dividend Yield (TTM)
LCI Industries dividend-yield-ttm | LCI Industries Quote
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
