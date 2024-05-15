See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:
Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.
Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.3 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
