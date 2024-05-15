Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:  

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.3 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company which is a well-known homebuilder in the United States and one of the largest in the state, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.75 compared with 10.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


