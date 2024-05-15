Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 14th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May14th:

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

DXP Enterprises’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price

DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price

DXP Enterprises, Inc. price | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Costamare Inc. Price

Costamare Inc. Price

Costamare Inc. price | Costamare Inc. Quote

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This company which engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Skyward Specialty Insurance’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Price

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. price | Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE) - free report >>

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) - free report >>

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) - free report >>

Published in

finance transportation