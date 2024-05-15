We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May14th:
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises’s shares gained 45.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Costamare’s shares gained 21.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD - Free Report) : This company which engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Skyward Specialty Insurance’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
