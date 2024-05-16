We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This energy company which is focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC Price and Consensus
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which is offering design-led lifestyle products in Guangzhou, China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 day.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners (NMM - Free Report) : This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Aptiv PLC Price and Consensus
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.