New Strong Buy Stocks for May 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This energy company which is focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing and well retirement, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer which is offering design-led lifestyle products in Guangzhou, China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 day.

Costamare (CMRE - Free Report) : This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners (NMM - Free Report) : This company which is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) : This leading global technology and mobility company which mainly serves the automotive sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


