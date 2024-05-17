Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Celestica (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 day.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This banking company which distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company which is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies (SIGA - Free Report) : This company which is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


business-services computers finance industrial-products medical