Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

CI Financial (CIXXF - Free Report) : This company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company which provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

