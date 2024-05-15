Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:  

CI Financial (CIXXF - Free Report) : This company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) : This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider with its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Jackson Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Jackson Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63 compared with 11.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Jackson Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jackson Financial Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Jackson Financial Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Jackson Financial Inc. Quote

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This company which is a pure-play diabetes care company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35 compared with 16.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Embecta Corp. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) - free report >>

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) - free report >>

CI Financial Corp. (CIXXF) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical