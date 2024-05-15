See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 15th:
CI Financial (CIXXF - Free Report) : This company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.79 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) : This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider with its diverse portfolio of differentiated products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.63 compared with 11.10 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This company which is a pure-play diabetes care company, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35 compared with 16.60 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
