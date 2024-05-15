See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 15th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 15h:
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.24 compared with 1.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
The ODP Corporation Price and Consensus
The ODP Corporation price-consensus-chart | The ODP Corporation Quote
The ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The ODP Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
The ODP Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The ODP Corporation Quote
AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus
AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote
AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.54 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote
