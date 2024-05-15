See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May15th:
ASM International (ASMIY - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.3% over the last 60 days.
ASM International’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Gladstone Commercial (GOOD - Free Report) : This publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Commercial’s shares gained 17.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) : This company which is a U.S. retirement services provider with diverse portfolio of differentiated products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Jackson Financial’s shares gained 45.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
