Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

AB Volvo Price and Consensus

AB Volvo Price and Consensus

AB Volvo price-consensus-chart | AB Volvo Quote

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

Karooooo Ltd. KARO: This company that provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Karooooo Ltd. Price and Consensus

Karooooo Ltd. Price and Consensus

Karooooo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Karooooo Ltd. Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This operator of dry cargo vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Published in

finance transportation