We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AB Volvo Price and Consensus
AB Volvo price-consensus-chart | AB Volvo Quote
Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
Karooooo Ltd. KARO: This company that provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Karooooo Ltd. Price and Consensus
Karooooo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Karooooo Ltd. Quote
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NMM: This operator of dry cargo vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus
Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.