Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN - Free Report) : This Credit-Tech platform principally in China which provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

First Horizon (FHN - Free Report) : This financial services company which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This banking company which distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

