Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:
RCM Technologies (RCMT - Free Report) : This company is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
RCM Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64 compared with 29.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP - Free Report) : This shipping company which provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.1% over the last 60 days.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07 compared with 11.30 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This banking company which distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.23 compared with 11.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
