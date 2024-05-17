See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for May 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:
Howmet Aerospace (HWM - Free Report) : This company which engages in providing engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace (both defense and commercial) industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
Howmet Aerospace’s shares gained 31.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises’ shares gained 46.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nelnet (NNI - Free Report) : This educational finance companies which is focused on providing quality student loan products and services to students and schools nationwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
Nelnet’s shares gained 22.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
