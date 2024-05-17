See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today May 17th:
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets highly-engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
M-tron Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.49 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
AZZ has a PEG ratio of 1.14 compared with 1.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) : This gold producer which has mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.
Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 1.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.