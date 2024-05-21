We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) : This miner of copper and other minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.
