New Strong Buy Stocks for May 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO - Free Report) : This miner of copper and other minerals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Southern Copper Corporation price-consensus-chart

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This construction materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of natural gas and oil wells from the Appalachian Basin has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.6% over the last 60 days.

Diversified Energy Company PLC price-consensus-chart

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


