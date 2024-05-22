We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This seller of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Quote
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus
Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote
Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) : This customer experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.