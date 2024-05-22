Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This seller of apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This retailer and wholesaler of lifestyle products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS - Free Report) : This customer experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


