Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Trustmark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trustmark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trustmark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Trustmark Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) - free report >>

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>

Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY) - free report >>

Published in

finance