Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY - Free Report) : This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Trustmark Corporation (TRMK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.
