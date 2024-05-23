We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Intriguing Stocks to Watch as Earnings Approach
With investors being glued to their seats for Nvidia’s (NVDA - Free Report) much anticipated first quarter results after market hours on Wednesday, they may want to scope out a few other top-rated Zacks stocks that will be rounding out this week's earnings lineup.
Like Nvidia, these companies are expected to post considerable quartelry growth on their top and bottom lines which certainly makes them worthy of investors' consideration.
Intuit (INTI - Free Report)
Financial software company Intuit will be reporting its fiscal third quarter results on Thursday with Q3 earnings expected to rise 5% to $9.34 per share and sales projected to spike 10% to $6.63 billion.
AI-driven service assistance has been a further catalyst for the company’s popular finance products including Credit Karma and TurboTax. Furthermore, Intuit’s Zacks Computer-Software Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks industries.
Workday (WDAY - Free Report)
Workday is another software company to keep an eye on and will be reporting its Q1 results on Thursday. Notably, Workday's Zacks Internet-Software Industry is in the top 23% of all Zacks industries and subscription growth for its financial management and human resource solutions is compelling. Subscription services revenue is expected at $1.8 billion compared to $1.5 billion in Q1 2023.
Overall, Workday's Q1 sales are thought to have increased 17% to $1.97 billion with earnings projected to soar 20% to $1.57 per share versus EPS of $1.31 in the comparative quarter.
Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH - Free Report)
Rounding out the list, Booz Allen Hamilton’s technology consulting services and cyber expertise appear to be in high demand. Offering its critical solutions to the United States government and international governments, it's noteworthy that Booz Allen Hamilton’s Zacks Government Services Industry is among the top 5 percentile at the moment.
Set to report its fiscal fourth quarter earnings on Friday, Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 EPS is slated to soar 21% to $1.22 compared to $1.01 a share in the prior-year quarter. Top line estimates call for 12% sales growth at $2.72 billion versus $2.43 billion a year ago.
Bottom Line
As beneficiaries of strong business industries, Intuit, Workday, and Booz Allen Hamilton's stock all sport a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) ahead of their quarterly reports. The expansion of these technology companies is very intriguing making them three stocks to keep an eye on this week outside of Nvidia.