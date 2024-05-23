See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.1%.
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.
BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
