Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.1%.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Dividend Yield (TTM)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC dividend-yield-ttm | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

BancFirst Corporation (BANF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation Price and Consensus

BancFirst Corporation price-consensus-chart | BancFirst Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

BancFirst Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

BancFirst Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BancFirst Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BancFirst Corporation (BANF) - free report >>

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) - free report >>

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>

Published in

finance