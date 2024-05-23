See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT - Free Report) : This inspection and metrology equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Camtek’s shares gained 28% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This independent crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy’s shares gained 16.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
