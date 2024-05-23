See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:
The ODP Corporation (ODP - Free Report) : This company that provides products and digital workplace technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
ODP has a PEG ratio of 0.48 compared with 0.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This company that is one of the world’s largest retailers of diamond jewellery carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 18.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.
Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 1.00 compared with 1.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
