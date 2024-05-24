We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank mortgage servicing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.