New Strong Buy Stocks for May 24th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First BanCorp. (FBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG - Free Report) : This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-bank mortgage servicing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.   


