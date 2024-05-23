Nvidia Earnings: AI-Boom Remains Robust

Artificial intelligence (AI) is Wall Street’s new obsession, with companies discussing the technology in a snowballing fashion and helping keep market sentiment positive. The robust quarterly results we’ve received from NVIDIA (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) over the last year have added further fuel to the fire, with the company flexing the scorching-hot demand it’s been witnessing regarding its AI chips.
Let’s take a closer look at the technology titan’s latest report and a few other stocks investors can buy to ride the data center wave.
NVIDIA Beats Earnings Expectations - Again
NVIDIA yet again blew away quarterly expectations in its recent report, continuing its streak of robust quarterly results. Concerning headline figures, NVDA posted an 11% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reported sales 7% ahead of expectations, reflecting growth rates of 460% and 260%, respectively.
Of course, the real highlight of the release was the Data Center results, which included sales from its AI chips. Data Center revenue totaled $22.6 billion, yet again reflecting a quarterly record and up a sizable 430% year over year.
Jensen Huang, CEO, on the results,
‘Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform. Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies, and enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive and healthcare customers, creating multiple multibillion-dollar vertical markets.’
The company’s Data Center sales have been the hottest story in the market, consistently flexing robust growth over the past year. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s Data Center sales on an annual basis.
Image Source: NVIDIA Investor Relations
The technology titan announced a 10-for-1 split, aiming to make stock ownership accessible to a greater portion of employees and investors. Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 10
th.
And to put the cherry on top, the company also raised its quarterly dividend payout by 150%. All in all, another blowout quarter from the red-hot company, further confirming bullish views surrounding the future of artificial intelligence.
Data Center Exposure
Comfort Systems USA (
FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The company provides chillers, cooling towers, and other critical components in data centers.
The stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend for its current fiscal year considerably bullish, up 46% over the last year and suggesting 36% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Vertiv (
VRT Quick Quote VRT - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.
Like FIX, the revisions trend has been bullish for its current fiscal year, up 76% over the last year and suggesting 36% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bottom Line
NVIDIA (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) continues to be the dominant market story thanks to its robust quarterly results fueled by unrelenting demand for AI-related applications. The company yet again blew away expectations in its latest release, announcing a 10-for-1 split and a sizable boost to its quarterly dividend payout.
And for those seeking exposure to the data center in general, both Vertiv (
VRT Quick Quote VRT - Free Report) and Comfort Systems USA ( FIX Quick Quote FIX - Free Report) would provide precisely that.
Image: Shutterstock
Nvidia Earnings: AI-Boom Remains Robust
Artificial intelligence (AI) is Wall Street’s new obsession, with companies discussing the technology in a snowballing fashion and helping keep market sentiment positive. The robust quarterly results we’ve received from NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) over the last year have added further fuel to the fire, with the company flexing the scorching-hot demand it’s been witnessing regarding its AI chips.
Let’s take a closer look at the technology titan’s latest report and a few other stocks investors can buy to ride the data center wave.
NVIDIA Beats Earnings Expectations - Again
NVIDIA yet again blew away quarterly expectations in its recent report, continuing its streak of robust quarterly results. Concerning headline figures, NVDA posted an 11% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and reported sales 7% ahead of expectations, reflecting growth rates of 460% and 260%, respectively.
Of course, the real highlight of the release was the Data Center results, which included sales from its AI chips. Data Center revenue totaled $22.6 billion, yet again reflecting a quarterly record and up a sizable 430% year over year.
Jensen Huang, CEO, on the results, ‘Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference on the Hopper platform. Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies, and enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive and healthcare customers, creating multiple multibillion-dollar vertical markets.’
The company’s Data Center sales have been the hottest story in the market, consistently flexing robust growth over the past year. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s Data Center sales on an annual basis.
Image Source: NVIDIA Investor Relations
The technology titan announced a 10-for-1 split, aiming to make stock ownership accessible to a greater portion of employees and investors. Shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 10th.
And to put the cherry on top, the company also raised its quarterly dividend payout by 150%. All in all, another blowout quarter from the red-hot company, further confirming bullish views surrounding the future of artificial intelligence.
Data Center Exposure
Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), offers comprehensive heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services. The company provides chillers, cooling towers, and other critical components in data centers.
The stock boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with the revisions trend for its current fiscal year considerably bullish, up 46% over the last year and suggesting 36% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) , a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), provides services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling, and IT infrastructure solutions and services.
Like FIX, the revisions trend has been bullish for its current fiscal year, up 76% over the last year and suggesting 36% year-over-year growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) continues to be the dominant market story thanks to its robust quarterly results fueled by unrelenting demand for AI-related applications. The company yet again blew away expectations in its latest release, announcing a 10-for-1 split and a sizable boost to its quarterly dividend payout.
And for those seeking exposure to the data center in general, both Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) and Comfort Systems USA (FIX - Free Report) would provide precisely that.