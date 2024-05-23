See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Stocks, or World Stocks?
Are there any world markets that are not Fed-linked? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, wrote recently that investors have been scouring the globe for shelter from turbulence in U.S. markets shaken by the Fed's reluctance to cut rates. He’s here now with more on that.
1. Have investors found that shelter yet? If so, where?
2. Diversification has always been key in investing. But you also wrote insulating a portfolio from Wall Street's swings is tough. Is it tougher these days than before? Why?
3. What needs to factor into investors broader market considerations these days that maybe didn’t before?
4. Various central banks met recently to make their monetary policy decisions. How are world markets Fed-linked?
5. Have the stock and bond markets adequately assessed how much leeway the U.S. Fed has to cut its policy rate this year?
6. Published reports say recent CPI data has prompted investors to price in two rate cuts this year. Is that how you see it?
7. Stocks seem to have recovered from April doldrums. Have Q1 earnings been enough of a catalyst to keep the market moving higher going forward, or will the market need to take a breather in the near term?
8. Is there any chance the market will get ahead of the Fed on rate cuts as it did earlier this year?
9. NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) quarterly results came out on Wednesday, May 22nd. That’s a Strong Buy stock that’s been on your radar. Others include Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) and Coinbase Global (COIN - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on world markets.
With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.