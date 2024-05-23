See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) - free report >>
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) - free report >>
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Memorial Day 2024: How is the U.S. Consumer Doing?
It has been acknowledged for some time: the U.S. consumer is providing a major assist, keeping the U.S. economy’s growth up. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to explain.
1. John, how is this happening especially as core consumer prices remain high?
2. So, does recently released CPI and PPI data have a negative impact here?
3. Are U.S. consumers more resilient, despite the apparent obstacles, than they get credit for?
4. What do you say about published headlines warning of soaring debt and deficits causing threats to the economy and markets?
5. What are you looking for as far as U.S. GDP growth this year?
6. But there’s that stubborn 10yr Treasury Yield Curve Inversion still lurking. Does that remain worrisome yet?
7. Given all of this, what are the actual odds of Fed rate cuts this year?
8. As far as the global consumer is concerned, you’ve written that the strength of the global consumer, including the now-traveling Mainland Chinese population, remains an underrated force for global growth. What supports that?
9. You wrote recently that stock and bond markets are hoping for evidence that will solidify a brightening global economic outlook. Where might that evidence lie, upcoming May business activity numbers from big economies?
10. Strong Buy stocks you think are worth looking at include Google (GOOGL - Free Report) , Westinghouse Air Brake Tech (WAB - Free Report) and Steel Dynamics (STLD - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the U.S. consumer, the U.S. and global economies. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.