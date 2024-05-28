We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 28th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) : This semiconductor capital equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70.6% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company (SM - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) : This cloud services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC - Free Report) : This apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.