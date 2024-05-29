Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distributor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials engineering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.

Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This supply chain management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

