New Strong Buy Stocks for May 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distributor company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
DXP Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | DXP Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Engie SA (ENGIY - Free Report) : This energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.
GDF Suez SA Price and Consensus
GDF Suez SA price-consensus-chart | GDF Suez SA Quote
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials engineering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) : This identity management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.
CLEAR Secure, Inc. Price and Consensus
CLEAR Secure, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CLEAR Secure, Inc. Quote
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This supply chain management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.
Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus
Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.