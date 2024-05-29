We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
iPhone Shipments in China Soar: Are Apple Shares a Buy?
The ‘Magnificent 7’ group has remained in the headlines all over the past year thanks to a few members’ strong quarterly results and positive price action.
Not all group members have experienced the same levels of positivity, specifically Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , whose shares have increased just 8% over the last year compared to the broader market’s 28% gain. Uncertainties concerning China sales have bogged down performance.
However, Apple shares have gained nearly 10% over the last month, with shares seeing a positive reaction post-earnings. And just today, Bloomberg reported that shipments of iPhones in China rose 52% last month, helping aid share performance further.
Given the favorable development, let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Apple’s Latest Quarterly Results Please Investors
The technology titan posted a 1.3% beat relative to the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate and posted sales 1% ahead of expectations in its latest release, impressively reflecting its fifth consecutive double-beat.
The company experienced woes in China throughout the period, but overall, sales came in much closer to expectations relative to other periods, missing our consensus estimate by $220 million vs. a $2.5 billion miss in the previous period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Notably, the tech titan announced the biggest buyback in corporate history totaling $110 billion. Reflecting further positivity, Apple also unveiled a 4% boost to its quarterly payout, reflecting the 12th consecutive year of higher payouts.
Earnings expectations have modestly increased across the board, reflecting analysts’ optimistic view.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s earnings growth has slowed but is still expected to remain favorable, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 7% year-over-year growth. Top line growth isn’t expected to be as strong, forecasted to see a modest 0.4% bump year-over-year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
With shares showing relative strength post-earnings over the last month and favorable news concerning China shipments being announced, Apple (AAPL - Free Report) has jumped back into many watchlists.
Although shares haven’t been as strong as those of a few of the other Mag 7 members, the company's solid fundamentals, including its strong cash-generating abilities, make it a worthy selection for many portfolios.