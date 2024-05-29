See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM - Free Report) : This dry bulk shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distributor company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89 compared with 17.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Peakstone Realty Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.87 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
