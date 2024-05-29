Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 29:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This materials engineering company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus

First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote

First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation Price and Consensus

First Horizon Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Horizon Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Horizon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | First Horizon Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Horizon Corporation (FHN) - free report >>

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) - free report >>

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>

Published in

finance