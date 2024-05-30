See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 30:
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This diamond jewelry company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited has a PEG ratio of 1.16 compared with 18.74 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Royal Caribbean Cruises has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This railroad equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.73 compared with 1.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
