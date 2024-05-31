We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for May 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This diversified manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB - Free Report) : This multimedia technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Dolby Laboratories Price and Consensus
Dolby Laboratories price-consensus-chart | Dolby Laboratories Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.