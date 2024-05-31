Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for May 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This diversified manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB - Free Report) : This multimedia technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


