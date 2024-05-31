Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

MINISO Group Holding's shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Price

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR price | MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR Quote

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.  

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Lantheus Holdings' shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Price

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. price | Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Quote

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This diversified manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

Luxfer Holdings' shares gained 21.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s declined of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price

Luxfer Holdings PLC price | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) - free report >>

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) - free report >>

Published in

medical