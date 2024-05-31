Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant chain company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.25 compared with 42.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Peakstone Realty Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.62 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

