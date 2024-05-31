See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant chain company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.25 compared with 42.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.94 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Peakstone Realty Trust has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.62 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
