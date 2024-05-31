Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This diversified manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

