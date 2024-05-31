See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR - Free Report) : This diversified manufacturing company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% the last 60 days.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)
Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote
First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
First Community Bancshares, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
First Community Bancshares, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.
Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Costamare Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.