Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31:

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS - Free Report) : This play and entertainment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hasbro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Hasbro has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Hasbro, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hasbro, Inc. Quote

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) : This workforce solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

AZZ Inc. (AZZ - Free Report) : This galvanizing and coil coating solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. Price and Consensus

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

AZZ Inc. has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 1.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

AZZ Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AZZ Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) - free report >>

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) - free report >>

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary